Province releases COVID-19 recovery guidance document

The provincial government has released a guidance document of general health measures during COVID-19 recovery.

The document outlines health measures for the general public and businesses, service providers and organisations that have been permitted to open during the first phase of recovery.

Phase One of the plan kicked off on Friday.

It contains several colour-coded public health alert levels to methodically, gradually and cautiously reopen businesses, educational facilities, the health-care system, recreational activities and cultural events.

In a release Sunday, Premier Blaine Higgs said, "We are starting to see hopeful and encouraging signs, but that does not erase the reality that this virus remains out there."

Public Health says any restrictions that have been eased can be reinstated at any time to protect public health.

Higgs added physical distancing, hand washing, people wearing masks in public, limits on the number of people in stores and regular cleaning of surfaces are how New Brunswickers will stay safe.

The guidance document is available here.