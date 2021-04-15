Province reoffers Explore NB program, supports arts and culture sectors

Continuing the Explore NB program and supporting the arts and culture sectors are some of the highlights of the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture's budget for 2021-22.

The department's more than $61.8 million fund includes $4.5 million to reoffer the Explore NB Travel Incentive Program this year.

$835,000 is earmarked for investments in the arts and culture sectors, including $300,000 for the Arts and Culture Recovery and Reactivation Fund, $200,000 in COVID-19 recovery funding for King's Landing and an $85,000 increase to the New Brunswick Museum's operating budget.

The province is also providing $200,000 to support the return of conventions, meeting and sport tourism to New Brunswick.