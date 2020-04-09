Province says residents along the Saint John River should remain vigilant

Residents living or working along the Saint John River should remain vigilant over the coming days.

The forecast from Environment Canada calls for between 15 and 25 cm of snow to start falling Thursday afternoon and to continue through to Friday.

There is also rain in the forecast early next week.

A release from the Department of Public Safety says this creates the potential for ice movement.

Provincial officials are closely watching for ice movement in the upper Saint John River basin that would increase the risk of ice jams, which in turn have the potential to cause a rapid increase of water levels in affected areas.

The Department of Public Safety says there are currently two minor ice jams being monitored, one on the Saint John River near Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, with the other at the mouth of the Tobique River.

At present, water levels are below flood levels in all areas, but officials warn the situation could quickly change.

The government reminds New Brunswickers to:

- keep watercraft off rivers and avoid the banks of waterways as they become dangerous this time of year;

- be prepared for possible flooding and have a plan to evacuate and be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours;

- move belongings to higher ground if their property is near a waterway or is in an area prone to flooding;

- report ice jams or rising water to the Emergency Measures Organization;

- read helpful tips, the latest forecasts and public advisories by clicking here, or by following the Emergency Measures Organization on Twitter and Facebook;

The River Watch program provides New Brunswickers with information on the status of rivers, potential ice jams, and other flood issues across the province in the coming weeks.