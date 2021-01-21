Province seeks New Brunswickers' input with launch of pre-budget consultations
The provincial government wants to hear from residents on how it can build a lasting and sustainable recovery that will super a better future for all New Brunswickers.
As the 2021-22 pre-budget consultation period gets underway, Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves says COVID-19 has been a challenge for everyone and has made as look at doing things differently.
The province has put together a document giving context to the challenges being faced which contain financial information as well as questions related to the government's six key priorities:
- In which areas should the government prioritize investments to make you healthier?
- What tools and resources are needed to support the advancement of our education system and the success of our students?
- How can private sector investment be stimulated such that it will support a stronger, more resilient economy?
- What should the government focus on to improve local governance and support the growth of vibrant and sustainable communities?
- Where should the government prioritize its efforts in protecting the environment and addressing the impact of climate change?
- What services can be moved online to reduce costs and increase flexibility for New Brunswickers?
New Brunswickers have until February 11th to take an on-line survey, or sent in their comments and feedback via e-mail.
Steeves says decisions made as a government, and as a province, must consider the impact of COVID-19, the need to support economic recovery, as well as fiscal responsibility.