Province seeks New Brunswickers' input with launch of pre-budget consultations

The provincial government wants to hear from residents on how it can build a lasting and sustainable recovery that will super a better future for all New Brunswickers.

As the 2021-22 pre-budget consultation period gets underway, Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves says COVID-19 has been a challenge for everyone and has made as look at doing things differently.

The province has put together a document giving context to the challenges being faced which contain financial information as well as questions related to the government's six key priorities:

In which areas should the government prioritize investments to make you healthier?

What tools and resources are needed to support the advancement of our education system and the success of our students?

How can private sector investment be stimulated such that it will support a stronger, more resilient economy?

What should the government focus on to improve local governance and support the growth of vibrant and sustainable communities?

Where should the government prioritize its efforts in protecting the environment and addressing the impact of climate change?

What services can be moved online to reduce costs and increase flexibility for New Brunswickers?

New Brunswickers have until February 11th to take an on-line survey, or sent in their comments and feedback via e-mail.

Steeves says decisions made as a government, and as a province, must consider the impact of COVID-19, the need to support economic recovery, as well as fiscal responsibility.

