Province shelves proposed property tax reductions due to COVID-19

The Government of New Brunswick has put proposed property tax reductions on hold in the wake of COVID-19.

Finance and Treasure Board Minster Ernie Steeves said in a release, "it was clear last week in our fiscal and economic update that our position has deteriorated rapidly, and to that end, we will not be proceeding with proposed property tax reductions at this time."

In the 2020-2021 budget, the province had announced phased-in reductions to the provincial property tax on non-owner occupied residential properties (the double tax) and to non-residential properties.

A release states these measures had been intended as a first step in making the province's tax system more competitive.

Steeves added the government is committed to lowering taxes, and relieving some of the tax burden on New Brunswickers, but will only do so when it is financially possible.