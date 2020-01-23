Province to build new snowmobile infrastructure at Mount Carleton Provincial Park

The New Brunswick government is opening a new lodge and snowmobile fuelling station at Mount Carleton Provincial Park next month.

The government says the lodge will provide visitors with a year-round gathering space to relax and find information about park activities, including snowshoes and fat bike rentals.

The facility will also feature interpretive components as well as Indigenous artwork.

The new fueling station is being operated by Maliseet Fuels, a business from the Woodstock First Nation.

New Brunswick has more than eight-thousand kilometres of snowmobile trails.