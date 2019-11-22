Province to consult students/teachers on second language training

The Department of Education and Early Childhood development announced Thursday it will engage with educators and students on how to improve second language training in New Brunswick.

In its green paper on education, the government has committed to ensuring that, at a minimum, all students achieve conversational proficiency in both English and French by the time they finish high school.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy says "our low levels of bilingualism are unacceptable. We need to look at opportunities to use personalized or experiential learning to address the needs of second language learners and make second language programs more accessible."

A release says department staff will visit schools and talk with students and teachers participating in second language programming to explore the strengths/weaknesses of current curriculum to identify areas of potential improvement

A dozen schools will then be invited to participate in a pilot project as early as the 2020-21 school year, to explore different ways of delivering second language learning.

The province says the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development is exploring structures that would enable students to work together as they learn both official languages, as well as looking at how technology can be used.

The department says it has also committed to work with early childhood educators to explore play-based approaches to language acquisition.