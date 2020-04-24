Provinces, feds will watch and learn from U.S. reopening efforts, PM suggests

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal and provincial governments will be watching closely as jurisdictions in the United States move closer to lifting personal restrictions and re-opening businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Trudeau says Canada's way forward will be informed by what works, and also what doesn't, as the U.S. and the rest of the world emerges from the crisis.



In both countries, restarting the economic engine is taking place on a state-by-state and province-by-province basis: P.E.I. is eyeing a gradual process beginning next week, while Saskatchewan and Quebec are also laying out timelines.



But in the U.S. in particular, states are moving at different speeds: Georgia is planning to start throwing open its doors on Friday, a timeline that even President Donald Trump says may be premature.



Despite growing evidence that infection rates are slowing, public health officials have been urging a go-slow approach to ensure COVID-19 doesn't make a comeback and undo all the progress made so far.



Trudeau says while provincial governments make their own decisions based on their own infection rates, they will do so by following shared principles to ensure a common approach across the country.