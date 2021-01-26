Provinces sitting on millions in unspent federal pandemic spending, report says

A new report on billions of dollars the federal government has sent to provinces to help safely reopen the economy suggests much of the money is sitting unused.



Today's report also suggests that federal efforts to stretch the impact of those dollars are falling short as many provinces have bucked cost-matching requests.



The analysis by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says six out of 10 provinces haven't spent all the money the federal government has sent their way, including for things like personal protective equipment.



Also sitting idle is some money designed as wage top-ups for workers deemed essential like those in long-term care facilities and in food stores.



Report author David Macdonald notes the longer all those dollars remain unspent, the less likely they ever will be spent.