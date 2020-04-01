Provincial carbon tax drops pump prices in N.B.

The cost of filling your tank or heating your home is cheaper Wednesday after the provincial carbon tax kicked in at midnight.

The Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) lowered the price of a litre of regular self-serve gasoline by 2.8 cents to a new maximum of $0.74.9/L.

A litre of diesel is down 3.9 cents to sit at $0.97.2.

Furnace oil was down 6.1 cents to a new top price of $0.81.5/L while a litre of propane was lowered by 3.5 cents to sit at $0.90.0.

Most retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

The EUB will make its weekly price adjustment at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, so this latest break at the pumps could be short lived.