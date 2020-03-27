Provincial funding fills gap in federal COVID-19 aid

New Brunswick is trying to close the monetary gap for workers and businesses that cannot wait for money from Ottawa to come next month.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced the provincial aid at a press conference in Fredericton Thursday, saying there are gaps for businesses to access capital immediately.

The provincial aid will include:

- $4.5 million for workers ($900 per person) to bridge the gap between when a person lost their job/closed their business after March 15 to when the national benefit kicks in;

- Job protection for up to 15 weeks of unpaid leave for workers off the job because of COVID-19;

- 3 month deferral of WorkSafeNB Premiums

- WorkSafe NB interest on premiums will be 0% for 3 months;

- Businesses paying off government loans can apply for up to a 6 month deferral of payments (assessed on case by case basis);

- $200,000 loans for small businesses, more for medium and large businesses, with no principal payments on the loan for up to 12 months;

Higgs is hopeful the aid will be flowing by Friday, if not Monday, and will come through the Canadian Red Cross for Individuals and Opportunities New Brunswick for businesses.

The province has also requested that aid from Ottawa skip the middle man and go directly to the business that needs it.