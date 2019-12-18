Provincial government announces sale of Centennial Building

The provincial government says the Centennial Building property will be sold to Centennial Heritage Properties Inc. for $4 million.

In a release, the province says it estimates the company will invest more than $48 million into the redevelopment project, which will create more than 450 jobs and create economic spin-offs.

The two-phased approach includes 240,000 sq. ft. of residential space and 43,000 sq. ft. for hotel and restaurant space.

Government had previously earmarked $76 million for the project, so it says the sales agreement with a private developer will save taxpayers about $60 million in further capital expenditures.

It's estimated the property, once complete, will generate around $600,000 per year in taxes for the City of Fredericton and $360,000 for the province.

That's in addition to one-time tax revenue of between $4 million and $5 million during construction of the two phases.