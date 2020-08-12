Provincial parks, tourism sites to host artist-in-residence program

Government is inviting professional artists to participate in a new artist-in-residence program at provincial parks and tourism sites during the Labour Day weekend.

A release states the Fresh AIR Program is intended to provide artists who work with a location separate from a regular studio or workplace, where they can produce work while engaging with the public.

The initiative will take place from September 5-7 at the following provincial parks and tourism sites:

- Hopewell Rocks

- New Brunswick Botanical Garden / République Provincial Park

- Mount Carleton

- Mactaquac

- Village Historique Acadien

The Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture says eligible artistic disciplines include architecture, craft, dance, literary arts, media arts, multidisciplinary arts, classical and non-classical music, theatre and visual arts.

Selected artists will receive $500 per day for up to three days.

More information for professional artists interested in participating in the program is available here.