Psychiatrist takes witness stand in Fredericton mass murder trial

Psychiatrist Dr. Ralph Holly has taken the stand in the quadruple murder trial in Fredericton.

The defendant is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns on Aug. 10, 2018.

The defence is trying to prove that he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Much of the testimony for the defence so far has concerned images, videos and conspiracy theory websites the shooter had been viewing on his computer.

This morning, one of the 12 jurors was dismissed.

Justice Larry Landry told the remaining 11 jurors the trial will continue and they should not speculate on the reason for dismissing the jury member.

(This article has been edited by Bell Media staff to remove the defendant's name)