Psychiatrist tells Fredericton trial that accused killer has schizophrenia

A forensic psychiatrist testifying at the Fredericton mass shooting trial says the accused suffers from schizophrenia.



Dr. Julian Gojer is the final witness for the defence.



He told jurors today the defendant's symptoms escalated in 2017 and the accused was having delusions and suffering from thought disorder and cognitive impairment.

The defendant is charged with counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The defence admits their client killed the victims but argues he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental illness.

Gojer says five per cent of people with schizophrenia end up killing themselves, while he says a smaller number kill other people.