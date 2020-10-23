Psychiatrist tells jurors accused Fredericton mass murderer had mental illness

A psychiatrist testifying at the Fredericton mass murder trial says the accused suffered from delusional disorder.



Dr. Scott Woodside told jurors today that the defendant refused to talk about the Aug. 10, shootings during their meetings together over the last two years.

The defendant, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The defence admits their client shot the victims but is trying to prove he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Woodside says he doesn't have enough information to determine whether the shooter was not criminally responsible for the murders.

The doctor says without being able to talk to him about the killings, he can't make a link between the accused's illness and his actions.

(This Canadian Press story has been edited by Bell Media staff to remove any mentions of the defendant's name)