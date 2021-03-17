Public feedback sought on New Brunswick rental situation

The public is invited to share their feedback on the current rental situation in New Brunswick.

Government says it will collect market and rental data to assess the current situation as well as short and long-term trends, will look at what is happening in other jurisdictions, and talk to stakeholder groups in the province to better understand the factors at play.

The review is being carried out by an inter-departmental group of public servants, with the goal of putting the needs of residents first when it comes to affordable, safe and accessible housing.

The public can submit their feedback, both positive and negative, anonymously online or by calling 211 before April 7th.