Public Health confirms second COVID-19 exposure at Dalhousie Regional High School

Public Health has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 is being linked to Dalhousie Regional High School.

The school community was alerted to the potential exposure on Tuesday October 20, and Grade 9-12 students at the school were learning remotely on Wednesday.

Officials say there has been no student-to-student transmission of COVID-19 and the new case has no connection to the previously identified case.

Students in Grade 6 to 8 will learn remotely until at least Friday October 23, and families will continue to receive updates from the school as decisions are made.