Public Health identifies possible COVID-19 exposure on London-Montreal-Saint John flight Sunday

New Brunswick Public Health has identified a positive COVIID-19 case in a traveller on an Air Canada flight from London to Saint John via Montreal on Sunday.

Air Canada flight 865 arrived in Montreal from London at 4:20 p.m. and flight 8792 arrived in Saint John at 9:20 p.m. December 6th.

Officials say all individuals on these flights should continue to follow the directions given to them when they registered for travel to New Brunswick.