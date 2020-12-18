Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday.

Officials say there are 52 active cases of the virus across the province and there are three people in hospital, including two being treated in ICU.

According to the New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard, five active cases are in the Moncton Region (Zone 1), 14 are in each of the Saint John (Zone 2) and Fredericton (Zone 3) Regions, 2 are in the Bathurst Region (Zone 6) and there are none in either of the Campbellton (Zone 5) or Miramichi (Zone 7) Regions.

There are 17 active cases in the Edmundston Region (Zone 4), which remains in the Orange Level of the New Brunswick COVID-19 recovery plan.

Overall, 144,554 tests have been conducted, resulting in 573 positive cases.

8 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported and 512 people have recovered after testing positive.