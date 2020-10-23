Public Health says community transmission a possibility in 'Zone 5'

New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health says there could be community transmission of COVID-19 in the Zone 5 Campbellton Region.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said Tuesday her department was unable to link four separate cases.

Tighter restrictions have been set in Zone 5 which require residents to limit their contact to a single household bubble, immediate family members and formal or informal caregivers.

CBC reports the new restrictions also apply to Belledune, though the village isn't part of that zone.

The Premier says that region is on the verge of returning to the Red Level, something he says the province doesn't want to happen due to the impact to the economy.

