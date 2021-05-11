Public health tweets struggled to reflect local realities at start of pandemic: study

A new study that examined thousands of tweets from Canadian public health officials during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic suggests many struggled to tailor messaging to local communities.



The study published online this month in the journal Health & Place analyzed close to 7,000 tweets from public health agencies and officials at all levels of government over the first six months of last year.



Researchers at McMaster University and the University of Waterloo found the tweets initially focused on sharing information from experts, before shifting to promoting health measures such as social distancing.



But they say the messages often failed to reflect the situation in local communities despite the significant variations in transmission levels and other factors.



The study also found only two per cent of tweets addressed misinformation and myths surrounding COVID-19.



The researchers say acknowledging uncertainty and public concerns is a key part of building trust and promoting health measures during a public health crisis.