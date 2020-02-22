Public help sought in Moncton fire investigation

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking the public for help identifying the person responsible for a suspicious fire in Moncton earlier this week.

Officers and firefighters responded around 1:50 p.m. on February 18 to a report of a fire at the House of Nazareth building on Clark Street.

RCMP say the building was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and sustained significant damage.

Police say surveillance photos show an individual starting a fire inside the building.

The suspect is described as being between 5'9" and 6' tall with a skinny build, and was wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and boots and was carrying a black duffle bag and a backpack.

RCMP say their investigation is continuing with the assistance of the New Brunswick Fire Marshal's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may recognize this individual, is asked to contact the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).