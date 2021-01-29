Public input sought on health-care review

New Brunswickers are encouraged to share their feedback on a discussion paper that outlines the province's current health-care challenges and the vision for what a sustainable health-care system could look like.

The Department of Health says it will conduct a virtual provincial engagement tour to talk about the challenges facing the health-care system to receive input from medical professionals, community leaders and the public.

The province says Health Minister Dorothy Sheppard will make virtual stops in about a dozen communities across the province, including the six impacted by the proposed changes last winter, with separate sessions held for First Nations communities, front-line health-care workers and professional associations.

Feedback on "Striving For Dependable Public Health Care: A discussion paper on the future of heath care in New Brunswick" can be submitted by e-mail to healthplansante@gnb.ca.