Public meeting on TRACC fire set for January 7

The Village of Minto says a public debriefing has been scheduled to discuss the recent fire at the TRACC recycling facility.

A post on the Village of Minto Facebook page says the meeting will take place at the Minto Seniors Hall at 7:00 p.m. on January 7, 2020.

The meeting notice says government officials from many agencies will be present to answer questions.

Agencies being represented include:

- Minto Village Council

- EMO-NB

- Fire Marshall

- Department of Environment and Local Government

- Department of Health

- Department of Transportation & Infrastructure

- Kris Austin, MLA Fredericton-Grand Lake

All those affected by the TRACC fire are encouraged to attend the meeting.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says the fire, which began on December 20, was finally smothered with sand over the weekend.