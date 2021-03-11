Public safety minister grilled over quarantine hotel security after alleged assaults

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has faced harsh questions over security related to the federal quarantine program after reports of two incidents of alleged sexual assault.



At a parliamentary committee hearing yesterday, Conservative M-P Shannon Stubbs grilled Blair over safeguards for guests at federally approved quarantine hotels.



She also questioned him about background checks for screening officers who work at the hotels and conduct compliance checks at homes of Canadians quarantined due to COVID-19.



Blair told the committee that quarantine measures have been effective and that any allegations should be thoroughly investigated.



He diverted questions on the hotel quarantine program to the Public Health Agency of Canada that oversees it, saying he has no jurisdiction over the file.



A government order that took effect February 22nd requires all non-essential travellers entering Canada by air to stay at a federally approved hotel for up to three nights at the start of a 14-day quarantine.



Police have arrested two men accused of sexual assault, one in Oakville, Ontario and one in Montreal.

