QMHJL announces 51-game preseason schedule

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has announced a 51-game preseason schedule that will be played September 1st to 26th.

Each team will play between four and seven games over the 26-day span.

The Gatineau Olympiques , Halifax Mooseheads, and the Charlottetown Islanders will play their preseason games in neutral site as their buildings are not available.



The regular season opens October 1st.

Meanwhile, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan has released a list of 33 players invited to attend training camp beginning August 30th.