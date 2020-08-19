iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
10490
Sms*

QMHJL announces 51-game preseason schedule

QMJHL

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has announced a 51-game preseason schedule that will be played September 1st to 26th.

Each team will play between four and seven games over the 26-day span. 

The Gatineau Olympiques , Halifax Mooseheads, and the Charlottetown Islanders will play their preseason games in neutral site as their buildings are not available. 
 
The regular season opens October 1st. 

Meanwhile, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan has released a list of 33 players invited to attend training camp beginning August 30th.

Contests