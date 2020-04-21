QMJHL 2020 Draft goes June 5th & 6th

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says its 2020 Entry Draft will take place June 5th and 6th.

The League says the first round will take plae on its YouTube channel with the remaining rounds continuing on its website.

A Draft Lottery will take place on May 6th in order to determine the first five selections of the draft.

The Gatineau Olympiques, Saint John Sea Dogs, and the Quebec Remparts will have the chance to land the first-overall pick.

Procedures for the lottery will be annoucned at a later date.