QMJHL announces schedule change as Armada hit with 18 cases of COVID-19

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says eighteen active cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed among Blainville-Boisbriand Armada players and staff.

Team activities remain suspended following an announcement earlier this week that one Armada player had tested positive for the virus.

Players and staff have been placed under a 14-day isolation period.

The Sherbrooke Phoenix have also hit pause on their activities after facing the Armada last weekend.

Meanwhile the League has adjusted its schedule following the suspension of Armada and Phoenix activities.

It says four games have been rescheduled while eight others are postponed until further notice.



