QMJHL cracking down on fighting
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is cracking down on fighting.
The League announced new amendments to its rules on Thursday.
Among the changes, players involved in a fight will now be assessed a 10-minute misconduct penalty in addition to the five-minute major penalty.
The QMJHL says an automatic one-game suspension will be given following the third and each addition fight.
The breakdown is as follows:
|Game situation
|2019-2020
|2020-2021
|Fighting Code 2-2
|Major penalty
|Major penalty + Misconduct penalty
|Code 4-1 Agressor
|Automatic 1-game suspension
|Automatic 1-game suspension
|Code 4-1 Agressor – Goaltender judged aggressor against a player
|Automatic 5-game suspension
|Automatic 5-game suspension
|Code 4-1 Agressor – Goaltender judged aggressor on another goaltender
|Automatic 10-game suspension
|Automatic 10-game suspension
|Code 1-4, 2-2 and 3-4 Instigator
|Minor penalty, major penalty and misconduct penalty
|Minor penalty, major penalty, and misconduct penalty
|Code 1-4, 2-2 Instigator
|Minor penalty and major penalty
|This situation will not be available anymore
|Code 4-2 in the last 5 minutes of play with a two-goal differential
|Game misconduct penalty
|Game misconduct penalty
|
Code 1-4, 2-2 and 4-4 Instigator in the last 5 minutes of play or in overtime
|Minor penalty, major penalty, and game misconduct penalty
|Minor penalty, major penalty, game misconduct penalty
|Code 4-3 Fight between a player and a goaltender
|Automatic 5-game suspension
|Automatic 5-game suspension
|Code 4-6 Second fight by the same player during the same stoppage of play
|Game misconduct penalty
|Game misconduct penalty
|Code 4-7 Second fight during the same stoppage of play
|Automatic 1-game suspension
|Automatic 1-game suspension
|Code 4-10 Staged fight
|Automatic 1-game suspension
|Automatic 2-game suspension
|Accumulation of code 2.2
|Automatic 1-game suspension starting with the 11th fight
|a- Automatic 1-game suspension starting with the 3rd fight
b- Automatic 1-game suspension for any additional fight
|Accumulation of codes 3.4, 4 and 5
|Starting with a 4th infraction, an automatic 1-game suspension
|Starting with a 4th infraction, an automatic 1-game suspension
|Players involved in the first battle during the warm-up period
|Automatic 10-game suspension
|Automatic 10-game suspension
We've reached out to Acadie-Bathurst Titan GM Sylvain Couturier for comment.
The Titan plays its season home-opener Friday against the Saint John Sea Dogs.