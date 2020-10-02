iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10490
Sms*

QMJHL cracking down on fighting

QMJHL

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is cracking down on fighting.

The League announced new amendments to its rules on Thursday.

Among the changes, players involved in a fight will now be assessed a 10-minute misconduct penalty in addition to the five-minute major penalty.

The QMJHL says an automatic one-game suspension will be given following the third and each addition fight.

The breakdown is as follows:

Game situation 2019-2020 2020-2021
Fighting Code 2-2 Major penalty Major penalty + Misconduct penalty
Code 4-1 Agressor Automatic 1-game suspension Automatic 1-game suspension
Code 4-1 Agressor – Goaltender judged aggressor against a player Automatic 5-game suspension Automatic 5-game suspension
Code 4-1 Agressor – Goaltender judged aggressor on another goaltender Automatic 10-game suspension Automatic 10-game suspension
Code 1-4, 2-2 and 3-4 Instigator

 

 

 Minor penalty, major penalty and misconduct penalty Minor penalty, major penalty, and misconduct penalty
Code 1-4, 2-2 Instigator

 

 

 Minor penalty and major penalty This situation will not be available anymore
Code 4-2 in the last 5 minutes of play with a two-goal differential Game misconduct penalty Game misconduct penalty
 

 

Code 1-4, 2-2 and 4-4 Instigator in the last 5 minutes of play or in overtime

 Minor penalty, major penalty, and game misconduct penalty Minor penalty, major penalty, game misconduct penalty
Code 4-3 Fight between a player and a goaltender Automatic 5-game suspension Automatic 5-game suspension
Code 4-6 Second fight by the same player during the same stoppage of play Game misconduct penalty Game misconduct penalty
Code 4-7 Second fight during the same stoppage of play Automatic 1-game suspension Automatic 1-game suspension
Code 4-10 Staged fight Automatic 1-game suspension Automatic 2-game suspension
Accumulation of code 2.2 Automatic 1-game suspension starting with the 11th fight a- Automatic 1-game suspension starting with the 3rd fight

 

b- Automatic 1-game suspension for any additional fight
Accumulation of codes 3.4, 4 and 5 Starting with a 4th infraction, an automatic 1-game suspension Starting with a 4th infraction, an automatic 1-game suspension
Players involved in the first battle during the warm-up period

 

 

 Automatic 10-game suspension Automatic 10-game suspension

We've reached out to Acadie-Bathurst Titan GM Sylvain Couturier for comment.

The Titan plays its season home-opener Friday against the Saint John Sea Dogs.

 

Contests