QMJHL delays playoffs after players test positive for COVID-19

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs will be getting under way a bit later than expected thanks to COVID-19.

Last month the League announced Quebec-based teams would begin their President Cup run April 8th while Maritime teams would begin theirs May 4th.

On Tuesday the QMJHL reported four active cases were diagnosed among Quebec Remparts and players along with 11 positive test results within the Gatineau Olympiques organization.

The League says playoffs will not get underway until at least the end of the mandatory quarantine period.