QMJHL exploring 'bubble project', says red zone games suspended indefinitely

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says it will re-evaluate the remainder of the regular season next week.

This after hockey operations for several Quebec-based teams were suspended earlier this month following outbreaks of COVID-19.

The League says games for teams located in 'red zones' remain postponed until further notice and that all games planned for this weekend will be rescheduled.

But the League says health officials in Quebec seem to be receptive to a potential 'bubble project' for teams within red zones.

It says it will be exploring several scenarios with health officials in the coming days in an effort to resume play as quickly as possible.