QMJHL makes changes to playoff, league standing regulations due to COVID-19

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says it's changing to rules about league standings and playoff format.

The League's board of governors announced the move on Wednesday, saying the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the number of games played by each of its teams.

The League says eighteen teams will be eligible for the playoffs and that the length of the first three rounds will be decided before April 1st.

It says a planned best-of-seven final series could be reduced to a best-of-five format, but adds a decision will be made before the series begins.

The League has the full list of changes on its website.