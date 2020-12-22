QMJHL: Maritime Division teams could be back on ice January 21st or 22nd

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says Maritime Division teams could be back on the ice on January 21st.

The QMJHL announced Monday that play would resume for its Quebec-based clubs on January 22nd.

The League says Chicoutimi, Drummondville, Rimouski and Shawinigan will host its 'Protected Environment' events January 22nd to 24th.

The event will see two teams join each host organization for two games in three days.

The Q-League says Chicoutimi, Drummondville and Rimouski will host Protected Environment events January 29th to February 6th, with each arena hosting one or two games per day, for twelve games over a nine day period.



A potential restart date for Maritime clubs will be re-evaluated after the Holidays, but the League says it's gunning for a regular season schedule as early as January 21st.

Regular season games up until January 21st are postponed and will be rescheduled.

A schedule for Protected Environment games will be announced at a later date.



