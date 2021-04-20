QMJHL: Moncton Wildcats player suspended following on-ice incident at KC Irving Centre

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has suspended a member of the Moncton Wildcats for three games following an on-ice incident at the KC Irving Centre in Bathurst.

The QMJHL says Wildcats forward Owen Stammer tried break away from a member of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan by hitting him with his skate after being checked on Sunday.

Director of Player Safety Eric Chouinard calls the incident 'unacceptable', saying it could have had serious consequences.