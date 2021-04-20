iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10490
Sms*

QMJHL: Moncton Wildcats player suspended following on-ice incident at KC Irving Centre

QMJHL

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has suspended a member of the Moncton Wildcats for three games following an on-ice incident at the KC Irving Centre in Bathurst.

The QMJHL says Wildcats forward Owen Stammer tried break away from a member of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan by hitting him with his skate after being checked on Sunday.

Director of Player Safety Eric Chouinard calls the incident 'unacceptable', saying it could have had serious consequences.

Contests