QMJHL names Titan forward 'Player of the Week'

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's attention this week is on a member of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

The League has named forward Felix-Antoine Marcotty 'Player of the Week' for the week ending October 19th.

Marcotty notched a goal and five assists in the Titan's two home game wins against the Cape Breton Eagles over the weekend.

Following a career-high 41-point season with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens last season, the QMJHL says Marcotty is well on his way to surpassing that number early on with eight points in the first six games of the 2020-21 campaign.