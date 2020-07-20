QMJHL pitches return to hockey plan
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is proposing a 60-game season that would start October 1st.
La Presse reports the League pitched its plan to the Quebec government last week.
There would be three six-team divisions with all matches taking place between division rivals.
That means the Acadie-Bathurst Titan would unite with Cape Breton, Charlottetown, Halifax, Moncton, and Saint John to form the Maritime Division.
Training camps would get underway August 26th with a maximum of 34 players.
A format for playoffs would be determined before December.
The plan still requires government approval.
It's still unclear whether spectators will be permitted.
(with files from La Presse)