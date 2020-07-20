QMJHL pitches return to hockey plan



The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is proposing a 60-game season that would start October 1st.

La Presse reports the League pitched its plan to the Quebec government last week.

There would be three six-team divisions with all matches taking place between division rivals.

That means the Acadie-Bathurst Titan would unite with Cape Breton, Charlottetown, Halifax, Moncton, and Saint John to form the Maritime Division.

Training camps would get underway August 26th with a maximum of 34 players.

A format for playoffs would be determined before December.

The plan still requires government approval.

It's still unclear whether spectators will be permitted.

(with files from La Presse)



