Saint John Seadogs beat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6 - 2 in QMJHL playoff action on Sunday.

Felix-Antoine Marcotty scored a short-handed goal in the first period while Mathieu Desgagnes chipped in a goal in the second period.

Netminder Chad Arsenault stopped 24 shots.

The Titan is back in Action on Wednesday when it travels to Moncton to face the Wildcats.