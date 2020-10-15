QMJHL postpones East, West Division games due to COVID-19

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says both East and West Division games are postponed until October 28th.

The league says it's nearly impossible to operate with half of Quebec-based teams located in red zones.

Maritime-based teams will continue to play with the exception of the Moncton Wildcats.

Weekend games in Moncton are postponed until further notice after the city was designated an orange zone last weekend, resulting in all sporting activities being put on hold.