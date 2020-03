The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has recognized two clubs for their 'remarkable season'.

The QMJHL has named the Sherbrooke Phoenix recipient of the Jean-Rougeau Trophy for the most points in the regular season.

The club also receives the Luc-Robitaille Trophy for best goals-per-game average.

Meanwhile, the Moncton Wildcats were named recipients of the Robert-Lebel Trophy for best goals-against-average.