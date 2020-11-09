QMJHL: Sagueneens record first case of COVID-19, 'protected environment event' gets green light

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says team activities for the Chicoutimi Sagueneens have been put on ice after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The League says players and hockey staff are now isolating and being tested.

Meanwhile, the QMJHL says it's 'protected environment event' next week in Quebec City is a go.

Seven QMJHL teams in Red Zones in Quebec will temporarily establish headquarters in Quebec City.

Each club with play six regular season games.

The 'protected environment event' runs November 17th to 27th.

The League says further details will be released soon.

