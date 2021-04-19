iHeartRadio
QMJHL unveils Maritime Division round-robin schedule

QMJHL

With the 2020-21 regular season in the books, the QMJHL turns its attention to the playoffs.

Three Maritime Division teams will take part in a round-robin tournament beginning this week:  the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Saint John Seadogs, and Moncton Wildcats.

The winner will face off against the first-place Charlottetown Islanders in the division final.

Tournament schedule:

  • April 20th - Moncton vs. Saint John
  • April 22nd - Saint John vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan(KC Irving Centre)
  • April 23rd - Moncton vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan(KC Irving Centre)
  • April 24th - Saint John vs. Moncton
  • April 25th - Acadie-Bathurst Titan vs. Saint John(TD Station)
  • April 28th - Acadie-Bathurst Titan vs. Moncton(Avenir Centre)
  • April 30th - Saint John vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan(KC Irving Centre)
  • May 1st - Moncton vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan(KC Irving Centre)
  • May 2nd - Saint John vs. Moncton
     

