QMJHL unveils Maritime Division round-robin schedule
With the 2020-21 regular season in the books, the QMJHL turns its attention to the playoffs.
Three Maritime Division teams will take part in a round-robin tournament beginning this week: the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Saint John Seadogs, and Moncton Wildcats.
The winner will face off against the first-place Charlottetown Islanders in the division final.
Tournament schedule:
- April 20th - Moncton vs. Saint John
- April 22nd - Saint John vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan(KC Irving Centre)
- April 23rd - Moncton vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan(KC Irving Centre)
- April 24th - Saint John vs. Moncton
- April 25th - Acadie-Bathurst Titan vs. Saint John(TD Station)
- April 28th - Acadie-Bathurst Titan vs. Moncton(Avenir Centre)
- April 30th - Saint John vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan(KC Irving Centre)
- May 1st - Moncton vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan(KC Irving Centre)
- May 2nd - Saint John vs. Moncton