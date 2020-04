The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has unveiled the finalists for the Frank J. Selke Award for the most sportsmanlike player.

Up for the award are Raphael Harvey-Pinard of the Sagueneens, Wildcats captain Jakob Pelletier, and Dmitry Zavgorodniy of the Oceanic.

The League says the honour is awarded to a player who's efficient on the ice while showing the utmost respect for opponents and officials.