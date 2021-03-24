QMJHL unveils plans for 2021 playoffs

With the end of the regular season in sight, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is unveiling its plan for the 2021 playoffs.

The QMJHL says Quebec-based teams will begin their President Cup run on April 8th while Maritime Division teams will kick off playoffs on May 4th.

Teams will play within their respective divisions in the opening rounds.

Maritime and Quebec teams will play each other beginning in the semifinals.

The President Cup final will begin three days after the last game of the semifinal round-robin tournament and wrap up by June 15th.

