The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has announced the finalists for the Raymond-Lagacé Trophy.

A league press release says the honour awards the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

First awarded in 1981, it has recognized many all-star defensemen and goaltenders over the years.

The 2020 nominees for the Raymond-Lagacé Trophy are Isaac Belliveau of the Rimouski Océanic, Jacob Dion of the Drummondville Voltigeurs and Samuel Hlavaj of the Sherbrooke Phœnix.