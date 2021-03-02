QMJHL unveils schedule for NB-based teams

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has released a schedule for regular season play for New Brunswick-based teams.

The QMJHL announced Saturday that regular season play would resume for New Brunswick teams next week after being suspended back in November due to pandemic-related restrictions.

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan will entertain the Sea Dogs in its first game back next Tuesday.

The League says the schedule is subject to change pending developing situations in Nova Scotia and PEI.