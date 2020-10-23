QMJHL: Voltigeurs isolating after player tests positive for COVID-19

QMJHL hockey in Drummondville is on hold after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The League says all team in-person activities were suspended this week after a member of the Voltigeurs tested positive for the virus.

It says players and hockey staff are now isolating and are being tested.

Health officials in Quebec are exploring the nature of contacts between players and staff.

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armanda and Sherbrooke Phoenix suspended hockey activities earlier this month after players on those teams tested positive for the virus.

