QuadNB re-closes ATV trails two days after opening them

QuadNB is re-closing ATV trails in New Brunswick in order to comply with the mandatory order issued under the Emergency Measures Act.

In a release Saturday, President of QuadNB Roger Diagle says the organization was given the green light to re-open the trails by mistake.

He said, "For the safety of our sport, our members, their families and the public, under the direction of the Government of NB, and in order to be in compliance with the Emergency Measures declaration, QuadNB is temporarily closing all managed quad trails in the province again until further notice."

A release from the provincial government quotes says every owner and occupier of any building or land on which people may gather must take all reasonable steps to prevent gatherings and ensure social distancing.

Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart says the government knows the majority of trail users are safety minded and respectful of the rules, but it would be impossible to ensure people stay two-metres apart along the many kilometres of trails in New Brunswick.

New Brunswick has 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.