QuadNB's new website a hub for enthusiasts, tourists, industry

QuadNB has launched a new website it says is a hub for tourists, ATV enthusiasts, and the industry.

The group says the new site aims to connect users with several resources like interactive, downloadable trail maps, information on safety courses as well as where to buy trail permits, and other ATV-necessities.

QuandNB president Roger Daigle says the site is a great tool for members to explore the province and to encourage those from outside of New Brunswick to visit once COVID-19 restriction are lifted.

QuadNB has nearly 24,000 members across its 56 clubs in the province.

It says the economic benefits of the sport are estimated at approximately $358 million a year.