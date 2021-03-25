Quebec 2021-22 budget to focus on economy, health and education: finance minister

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is scheduled to table the province's fiscal 2021-22 budget today.



Girard told reporters Tuesday the budget will focus on restarting Quebec's economy, health-care network and education system following the upheaval to the province's finances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



He warned it will be a challenge to return to the era of consecutive balanced budgets that existed before the health crisis set in last year.



A November economic update projected a record $15-billion deficit for this fiscal year, the province's first deficit since 2014.



That update also forecasted an $8.3-billion deficit in fiscal 2021-22 and $7 billion the following year.



Girard's fiscal 2020-21 budget, tabled in March 2020, was balanced and included spending increases intended to help the province weather the COVID-19 pandemic, then in its early days.